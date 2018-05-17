102 Not Out Box Office collections: Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor's superhit jodi earns Rs 40 cr

New Delhi: Hindi film industry's veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor joined forces for '102 Not Out' after a long hiatus and impressed the viewers and critics alike. Director Umesh Shukla's venture has ticked all the right boxes and is going strong at the Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures.

#102NotOut is STRONG on weekdays... Crosses ₹ 40 cr mark... Family audiences are patronising the film... [Week 2] Fri 1.85 cr, Sat 3.05 cr, Sun 4.40 cr, Mon 1.25 cr, Tue 1.26 cr, Wed 1.20 cr. Total: ₹ 40.71 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 17, 2018

The film is based on the Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi by the same. The filmmaker has tapped their chemistry and the love-hate relationship existing between a 75-year-old son and a father, who is 102 and so full of life.

Together have seen delivered some of the most memorable ventures such as Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Naseeb (1981), Coolie (1983) and Ajooba (1991).

Besides Bachchan and Kapoor senior, '102 Not Out' stars Jimit Trivedi, Paresh Rawal and Mukesh Hariawala to name a few. Director Umesh Shukla has previously directed classic drama 'Oh My God' featuring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The film was widely appreciated by the audiences.

The film faced tough competition from Alia Bhatt starrer 'Raazi' but yet maintained its grip at the Box Office. Both the films have done decent business and continue to hold ground at the ticket counters.

Have you seen '102 Not Out' as yet?