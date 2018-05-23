102 Not Out Box Office report: Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor's family drama earns Rs 46 cr

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan played a father to veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in '102 Not Out' and fans have really loved it. Their performances have won a million hearts and a positive word of mouth publicity has helped it maintain a steady pace on the Box Office.

The film has been directed by Umesh Shukla and hit the screens on May 4, 2018. The filmmaker has tapped their chemistry and the love-hate relationship existing between a 75-year-old son and a father, who is 102 and so full of life. It is based on the Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi by the same name.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures.

#102NotOut maintains a STRONG HOLD on third Tue... [Week 3] Fri 77 lakhs, Sat 1.25 cr, Sun 1.75 cr, Mon 65 lakhs, Tue 62.5 lakhs. Total: ₹ 46.91 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 23, 2018

Bachchan senior and Rishi Kapoor have delivered some of the most memorable ventures together such as Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Naseeb (1981), Coolie (1983) and Ajooba (1991).

Besides Bachchan and Kapoor senior, '102 Not Out' stars Jimit Trivedi. Director Umesh Shukla has previously directed classic drama 'Oh My God' featuring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The film was widely appreciated by the audiences.

The film faced tough competition from Alia Bhatt starrer 'Raazi' but yet maintained its grip at the Box Office. Both the films have done decent business and continue to hold ground at the ticket counters.