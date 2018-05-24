102 Not Out Box Office report proves good content is still the king!

New Delhi: When you have power actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor together in one frame, you possibly can't go wrong. Filmmaker Umesh Shukla had the opportunity to direct these two stalwarts of Hindi cinema and that explains why '102 Not Out' turned out to be a winner at the Box Office.

The film has received a positive response from the audiences and the critics alike. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures.

#102NotOut nears ₹ 50 cr... Achievement for a film that relies solely on its content and principal characters to deliver, without commercial trappings... [Week 3] Fri 77 lakhs, Sat 1.25 cr, Sun 1.75 cr, Mon 65 lakhs, Tue 62.5 lakhs, Wed 60 lakhs. Total: ₹ 47.51 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 24, 2018

The movie is based on the Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi by the same name. The filmmaker has tapped their chemistry and the love-hate relationship existing between a 75-year-old son and a father, who is 102 and so full of life.

Bachchan senior and Rishi Kapoor have delivered some of the most memorable ventures together such as Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Naseeb (1981), Coolie (1983) and Ajooba (1991).

Besides Bachchan and Kapoor senior, '102 Not Out' stars Jimit Trivedi. Director Umesh Shukla has previously directed classic drama 'Oh My God' featuring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The film was widely appreciated by the audiences.

The film faced tough competition from Alia Bhatt starrer 'Raazi' but yet maintained its grip at the Box Office. Both the films have done decent business and continue to hold ground at the ticket counters.