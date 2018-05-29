102 Not Out collections: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor starrer crosses Rs 50 Cr mark

New Delhi: Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out has received a positive response from the audience. The movie has now crossed the 50 crore mark which is proof of how much the audience adored the film.

102 Not Out is directed by Umesh Shukla and is based on the Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi by the same name.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest collections of the movie.

He wrote- "#102NotOut is 50 NOT OUT... Crosses ₹ 50 cr mark... [Week 4] Fri 33 lakhs, Sat 58 lakhs, Sun 75 lakhs, Mon 26 lakhs. Total: ₹ 50.01 cr. India biz."

Bachchan senior and Rishi Kapoor have delivered some of the most memorable ventures together such as Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Naseeb (1981), Coolie (1983) and Ajooba (1991).

The filmmaker has tapped the chemistry of two of the most iconic actors of Bollywood and has given a film about the love-hate relationship existing between a 75-year-old son and a father, who is 102 and so full of life.

Besides Bachchan and Kapoor senior, '102 Not Out' stars Jimit Trivedi. Director Umesh Shukla has previously directed classic drama 'Oh My God' featuring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The film was widely appreciated by the audiences.

The film faced tough competition from Alia Bhatt starrer 'Raazi' but yet maintained its grip at the Box Office. Both the films have done decent business and continue to hold ground at the ticket counters.