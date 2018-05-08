102 Not Out Day 4 Box Office collections: Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor earns Rs 19 cr

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and classic actor Rishi Kapoor's latest outing '102 Not Out' received a warm response from the audiences. The film has earned over Rs 19 crore in four days and is going strong at the Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #102NotOut is NOT OUT on Mon... Is SUPER-STRONG on the first weekday... Decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri] is a mere 9.09%, which is EXCELLENT trending... Fri 3.52 cr, Sat 5.53 cr, Sun 7.60 cr, Mon 3.20 cr. Total: ₹ 19.85 cr. India biz.

Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film is based on the Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi by the same. The filmmaker has tapped their chemistry and the love-hate relationship existing between a 75-year-old son and a father, who is 102 and so full of life.

'102 Not Out' is special because the two biggies of Indian cinema have shared the screen space together after a long hiatus and their fans can't be happier.

Together have seen delivered some of the most memorable ventures such as Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Naseeb (1981), Coolie (1983) and Ajooba (1991).

Besides Bachchan and Kapoor senior, '102 Not Out' stars Jimit Trivedi, Paresh Rawal and Mukesh Hariawala to name a few. Director Umesh Shukla has previously directed classic drama 'Oh My God' featuring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The film was widely appreciated by the audiences.