हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
102 Not Out

102 Not Out, PadMan to release in China this year, no clarity for Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan'

The Vijay Acharya's film has been ruthlessly rejected by the Indian audience.

102 Not Out, PadMan to release in China this year, no clarity for Aamir Khan&#039;s Thugs Of Hindostan&#039;

New Delhi: Super-hit comedy-drama '102 Not Out' and Akshay Kumar's social drama 'PadMan' have been scheduled to hit theatres in mainland China this year. While '102 Not Out' will be released on November 30 in China, 'PadMan' is slated for December 14 release.

Aamir Khan, who enjoys a massive fan following in China, was earlier expected to bring his latest film 'Thugs Of Hindostan' for release in the neighbouring land on December 14. However, the film has now been postponed to 2019. 

The film has cleared the censorship process in the world's second-largest movie market and is set for a release. The runtime of the film in China is locked at 141 minutes, which is 23 minutes shorter than the Indian version of 164 minutes.  

Talking about the same, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Two #Hindi films will release in #China, before 2018 draws to a close: #102NotOut [30 Nov 2018] and #PadMan [14 Dec 2018]… As for #TOH, there’s no clarity on its release date yet... Few dates are being speculated, but an official confirmation from #China is awaited."

There has been a significant rise in Indian films releasing in China, even with Tamil films like 'Mersal' starring Vijay slated to be released in 2019.

Based on the eponymous Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi, '102 Not Out' is jointly produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc and Treetop Entertainment. The film, which raked in Rs 85 crore in worldwide theatrical earnings during its lifetime run, has become the eighth Indian movie to release in China this year after 'Secret Superstar', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Hindi Medium', 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion', 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Sultan' and 'Hichki'. 

Akshay's 'PadMan' was initially slated to hit screens in China even before 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. Nonetheless, the R Balki-directed film has finally secured a release date in the country. It will hit the Chinese theatres on 14 December, a week before the blackout period that begins from 21 December. 'PadMan' will release alongside director Aneesh Chaganty's word-of-mouth sensation, 'Searching'.

China often blocks international films from release in the country so that their domestic films get a chance to be seen.

Tags:
102 Not OutpadmanAmitabh BachchanAkshay KumarRadhika Apte

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close