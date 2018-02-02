1921 Box Office collection: Zareen Khan-Karan Kundrra's horror drama collects Rs 15.67 cr

New Delhi: Despite the mega-budget movies like 'Padmaavat' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' dominated the Box Office this week, Vikram Bhatt directorial venture '1921' managed to do a decent show in terms of collection.

Starring Karan Kundrra and Zarine Khan in lead roles, the film raked in Rs 5 lakh yesterday and stands with grand total of Rs Rs 15.67 crore.

Trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh today shared the collections on his Twitter account. "#1921Movie [Week 3] Fri 20 lakhs, Sat 13 lakhs, Sun 15 lakhs, Mon 7 lakhs, Tue 7 lakhs, Wed 6 lakhs, Thu 5 lakhs. Total: ₹ 15.67 cr," he tweeted.

#1921Movie [Week 3] Fri 20 lakhs, Sat 13 lakhs, Sun 15 lakhs, Mon 7 lakhs, Tue 7 lakhs, Wed 6 lakhs, Thu 5 lakhs. Total: ₹ 15.57 cr.#1921Movie biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 11.58 cr

Week 2: ₹ 3.36 cr

Week 3: ₹ 73 lakhs

Total: ₹ 15.67 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2018

Vikram Bhatt's fascination for the specific form of narrative is evident in most of his films. His latest outing 1921 is solid proof of that. The film has been produced under his banner of LoneRanger Productions. It happens to be the fourth part of 1920 franchise.

The horror drama film released on January 12 ths year and clashed with two other major films — 'Kaalakaandi' and 'Mukkabaaz' respectively. The viewers perhaps also liked the fresh on-screen pairing of Zareen and Karan, who is a known face on Indian television.