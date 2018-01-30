हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
1921 Box Office collections: Vikram Bhatt's thriller packs over Rs 15 cr

'1921', a horror drama released on January 12, 2018.

By Ritika Handoo | Updated: Jan 30, 2018, 17:53 PM IST
New Delhi: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's latest directorial venture 1921 received a mixed response from the audience and the critics. Despite clashing with two other films—Kaalakaandi starring Saif Ali Khan and Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz—the film has done good business.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections with the readers.

The filmmaker's fascination for the specific form of narrative is evident in most of his films. His latest outing 1921 starring Zareen Khan and Karan Kundrra in the lead roles is solid proof of that. The film has been produced under his banner of LoneRanger Productions. It happens to be the fourth part of 1920 franchise.

1921, a horror drama released on January 12, 2018, clashing with two other major films—Kaalakaandi and Mukkabaaz respectively. The viewers perhaps also liked the fresh on-screen pairing of Zareen and Karan Kundrra, who is a known face on Indian television. 

The music of 1921 has received much appreciation from the audience. It has been composed by Harish Sagane, Asad Khan and Pranit Mawale. The lyrics are penned by Shakeel Azmi and Raqueeb Alam. 

 

 

 

