1921 Box Office report card: Check out latest figures

New Delhi: Zareen Khan starrer '1921' received a decent response at the Box Office. Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's latest directorial venture 1921 received a mixed response from the audience and the critics.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections with the readers.

#1921Movie [Week 3] Fri 19 lakhs, Sat 12 lakhs, Sun 13 lakhs, Mon 7 lakhs, Tue 6 lakhs. Total: ₹ 15.51 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2018

Despite clashing with two other films—Kaalakaandi starring Saif Ali Khan and Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz—the film has done good business.

The filmmaker's fascination for the specific form of narrative is evident in most of his films. His latest outing 1921 starring Zareen Khan and Karan Kundrra in the lead roles is solid proof of that. The film has been produced under his banner of LoneRanger Productions. It happens to be the fourth part of 1920 franchise.

1921, a horror drama released on January 12, 2018. The viewers perhaps also liked the fresh on-screen pairing of Zareen and Karan Kundrra, who is a known face on Indian television.

The music of 1921 has received much appreciation from the audience. It has been composed by Harish Sagane, Asad Khan and Pranit Mawale. The lyrics are penned by Shakeel Azmi and Raqueeb Alam.