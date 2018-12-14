हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
2.0 collections: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer crosses 175 crore mark

The film hit the silver screens on November 29 

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer '2.0' emerged a record breaker in the film industry. Even before its release, the movie broke a record by releasing on 10,500 screens worldwide. This made it the biggest release of an Indian film beating Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2, which had released in 9000 screens.  The film hit the silver screens on November 29 and has received a thumbs up from the audience.

As per noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version of the film has now crossed the Rs 175 crore mark!

Adarsh wrote, “#2Point0 crosses ₹ 175 cr mark... Has one more week to score before the biggies arrive... [Week 2] Fri 5.85 cr, Sat 9.15 cr, Sun 12 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 2.95 cr, Wed 2.40 cr, Thu 1.90 cr. Total: ₹ 177.75 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

2.0 stars ace actor Akshay Kumar and superstar Rajinikanth in lead roles. While Rajinikanth returns as everybody's favourite 'Chitti' the robot, Akshay stunned us all with his massive transformation as the villain.

The film is a visual extravaganza with enchanting VFX and is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. The makers of the 3D film have reportedly spent a whopping 75 million dollars on the VFX which amounts to Rs 543 crores approximately.

Robot 2.0 is directed by Shankar and bankrolled by Lyca Productions. It also stars Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey in pivotal roles.

