Akshay Kumar

2.0 new poster: Akshay Kumar's fierce avatar will blow your mind—Pic

With each new poster, the excitement level reaches new heights!

Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar and Rajnikanth starrer 2.0 will hit the silver screens on November 29 and the excitement around it is palpable. Makers have reportedly spent a whopping 75 million dollars on the VFX which amounts to Rs 543 crores approximately. From the trailer,  it is evident that the film will be a visual extravaganza and with it being released in 3D, fans couldn't be more excited!

With the release date approaching soon, makers have started releasing new posters of the film and with each poster, the excitement level reaches new heights!

Akshay shared the latest post on Twitter and captioned it as, "The war begins on 29th November, humans are you ready? #2Point0FromNov29@2Point0movie @shankarshanmugh @DharmaMovies @LycaProductions #2Point0"

2.0 marks Akshay's Tamil debut who has undergone a massive transformation for the film by spending hours in the green room.

The makers of the 3D film have reportedly spent a whopping 75 million dollars on the VFX which amounts to Rs 543 crores approximately.

Directed by Shankar and bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the film also stars Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey.

The music for the film which was launched at a gala event in Dubai last year has been composed by Oscar Award-winning composer A R Rahman.

Akshay KumarRajinikanth2.0 release dateAmy Jackson

