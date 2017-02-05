2017 Box Office report: Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Kaabil' second film to enter Rs 100 crore club
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 13:32
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's latest release 'Kaabil' is working wonders at the Box Office. The Sanjay Gupta directorial has now reportedly become the second film to enter the prestigious Rs 100 crore club in 2017.
According to IANS, the movie has collected Rs 9.22 crore on Saturday. The total collections of the flick have now touched Rs 106.2 crore, said the makers.
'Kaabil' is a love story of a blind couple. The film shows what sets the man on a revenge spree against the villains essayed by Rohit and Ronit Roy.
The film also features actress Yami Gautam, who has shared screen space with the 'Bang Bang!' star for the first time.
It clashed with superstar Shah rukh Khan starrer 'Raees' at the Box Office.
First Published: Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 13:32
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- I am not a box-office king, says Aamir Khan
- Rajinikanth talks about spiritualism, says it gives you power
- Amitabh Bachchan wishes son Abhishek happy birthday with adorable message
- Aamir Khan and team celebrate blockbuster success of 'Dangal'
- 2017 Box Office report: Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Kaabil' second film to enter Rs 100 crore club
- Taapsee Pannu steals the show in new 'Naam Shabana' poster
- I am not a box-office king, says Aamir Khan
- Aamir Khan and team celebrate blockbuster success of 'Dangal'
- 'Jolly LL.B 2' promotions: Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi reach Dubai's Bollywood Parks
- Nana Patekar, Mahie Gill's 'Wedding Anniversary' trailer will give you chills – Watch