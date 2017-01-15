21 years of Karan Arjun: Salman Khan thanks Rakesh Roshan, wishes luck to Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Sunday took to Twitter to celebrate 21 years of his blockbuster film 'Karan Arjun'. The 51-year-old actor also thanked filmmaker Rakesh Roshan for the same.

The 'Wanted' hunk extended his warm wishes to Shah Rukh Khan and Rakesh Roshan for their upcoming releases. "Thanx rakeshji 4 giving @iamsrk n me #21yearsofKaranArjun, Congrats duggu on #17YearsOfKNPH @iHrithik . Best of luck Raees & Kaabil 25Jan," he tweeted along with a vintage picture.

In the image, Salman, Duggu and SRK can be seen sharing the frame.

Thanx rakeshji 4 giving @iamsrk n me #21yearsofKaranArjun, Congrats duggu on #17YearsOfKNPH @iHrithik . Best of luck Raees & Kaabil 25Jan . pic.twitter.com/DOxvXaZkjs — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 15, 2017

'Raees' and 'Kaabil' will be seen locking horns at the Box Office on January 25 this year. This is said to be the biggest clash of the year so far.