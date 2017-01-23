42 years of 'Deewar': Amitabh Bachchan says it had the best screenplay ever

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday took to Twitter to celebrate 42 golden years of his blockbuster film 'Deewar'. He also stated that the movie had the best screenplay ever.

"42 YEARS of 'DEEWAR' .. the best screenplay ever !! And 100 weeks trophy, compared to the weeks of today's films .. Times change," Big B tweeted.

The Yash Chopra directorial is known to be amongst the biggest successes of Amitabh's career. You will be amazed to know that 'Deewaar' received the Filmfare Best Movie Award of 1975.

Wait, this isn't it!

'Deewar' also received six other Filmfare awards. The film also featured Shashi Kapoor, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh and Nirupa Roy in key roles.