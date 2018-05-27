5 Bollywood blockbusters that made it to 100 crore club in 2018

2018 seems to be a promising year for Bollywood. Out of over 20 films released this year, at least five have managed to enter the coveted 100 crore club.

However, unlike the previous year, small-budget films seem to have taken over the Box Office this year.

Not only these films recovered their cost, but they have also managed to achieve the feat in the shortest time which several A-listed stars film failed to do.

It is to be noted that while achieving the triumph would not be a cause of celebration for big-budget movies like 'Baahubali' or 'Tiger Zinda Hai', it certainly leaves an impact if a film like 'Hichki' or 'PadMan' achieve those numbers and leave a lasting impression.

Here's looking at the list of films that have entered the 'prestigious' Rs 100 crore club this year:

Padmaavat

Padmaavat was the first film to enter the 100 crore club this year. Even though the film was not released initially in a few states, it zoomed to 100 crores in the opening weekend itself. It took the film only 5 days to mint 100 crores! Loosely based on the epic poem Padmavat by Malik Muhammad Jayasi, the period drama featured Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

The Luv Ranjan film, starring Kartik Aryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh was the surprise entry to the 100 crore club. The film made its way to the league in just 25 days of its release. Made at a budget of Rs 30 crore, SKTKS emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year.

Baaghi 2

The Tiger Shroff- Disha Patani film witnessed an unbelievable collection of Rs 25 crore on its first day. The film grossed over Rs 190 crore in India within two weeks of its release. It also performed well in overseas and collected Rs 41 crore in two weeks. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan, the action thriller film is a sequel to the 2016 film 'Baaghi' and a remake of 2016 Telugu movie Kshanam.

Interestingly, this is Tiger Shroff's first film to enter the club.

Raid

This period crime thriller film, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta is the fourth entrant to make it to the 100-crore mark. The film said to be based on real-life events, took 22 days to reach the spot. Starring Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz, the film saw an opening of Rs 10.04 crore. This is Ajay's eighth film to enter the club of Rs 100 crore.

Raazi

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Raazi' will be the fifth Bollywood film to enter the club of Rs 100 crore this year. Though the film stands with the net collection of Rs 98 crore (till May 26), it is expected to continue its winning streaks at the ticket counter and touch Rs 100 crore on Sunday.

'Raazi' will the fifth Bollywood film and the third film of Alia, after '2 States' and 'Badri Ki Dulhaniya' to enter the league.

The film is a spy thriller and has been directed by Meghna Gulzar. It is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat which is inspired by real events. The film story revolves around an Indian spy, who gets married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 on the order of her father, played by Rajit Kapur.