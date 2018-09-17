हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5 Weddings

5 Weddings poster: Meet Rajkummar Rao-Nargis Fakhri's quirky jodi

The unusual pairing also ticks the right boxes.

5 Weddings poster: Meet Rajkummar Rao-Nargis Fakhri&#039;s quirky jodi
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented star Rajkummar Rao and gorgeous beauty Nargis Fakhri will be seen together in '5 Weddings'. The makers have unveiled the new poster of the movie and it brings out their quirky side.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the new poster. He wrote: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek and Candy Clark... #5Weddings gets a new release date: 26 Oct 2018... Directed by Namrata Singh Gujral... Poster:”

This is the first time and Rajkummar and Nargis will be seen together on the big screens. The movie is directed and produced by Namrata Singh Gujral.

The storyline revolves around an American journalist, played by Nargis who travels to India for a magazine feature on Indian wedding ceremonies. How she meets Rajkummar who plays a cop and eventually cupid comes to strike an arrow remains to be seen.

The trailer was unveiled earlier this year and looked gripping. The unusual pairing also ticks the right boxes.

'5 Weddings' will release on October 26, 2018. The film will clash with Shree Narayan Singh's 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' at the Box Office. It features Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

 

5 WeddingsRajkummar RaoNargis FakhriNamrata Singh Gujral5 weddings poster

