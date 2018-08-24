हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5 Weddings

5 Weddings trailer: Rajkummar Rao-Nargis Fakhri in a quirky tale—Watch

This is the first time and Rajkummar and Nargis will be seen together on the big screens.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood has always been obsessed with weddings. Time and again, the big fat Indian weddings have been presented beautifully in Hindi movies. Rajkummar Rao and Nargis Fakhri will be seen in '5 Weddings' together and the makers have unveiled the trailer.

This is the first time and Rajkummar and Nargis will be seen together on the big screens. The movie is directed and produced by Namrata Singh Gujral.

Watch the trailer here:

The storyline revolves around an American journalist, played by Nargis who travels to India for a magazine feature on Indian wedding ceremonies. How she meets Rajkummar who plays a cop and eventually cupid comes to strike an arrow remains to be seen.

The trailer looks colourful and their unusual pairing also ticks the right boxes.

'5 Weddings' will release on September 21, 2018. The film will clash with Shree Narayan Singh's 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' at the Box Office. It features Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

 

 

