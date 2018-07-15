हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zindagi Na milegi Dobara

7 years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Hrithik Roshan's road trip with his sons will remind you of 'Khaabon Ke Parinday'—Watch

Hrithik took to Instagram recently and shared a video of a road trip with Hrehaan and Hridhaan. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan gets our hearts beating fast each time he posts a pic. Be it a selfie, a movie still, or a travel post, we just can't get enough of him! The actor is a doting father to his two adorable boys, Hrehaan and Hridhaan and often shares pictures and videos with them.

Hrithik took to Instagram recently and shared a video of a road trip with Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The trio is currently on a vacation and the pictures and videos will just give you travel goals!

However, the road-trip video will remind you of the song 'Khaabon Ke Parinday' from Hrithik's 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. Today, the movie has completed 7 years and this is indeed the perfect moment to remember a song from the film!

Check out Hrithik's Instagram post right here:

The handsome actor will next be seen in 'Super 30'.

In the film,  Hrithik will portray the character of a mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains 30 meritorious students from the economically backward society for the IIT entrance exam. This is for the first time that the actor will be seen playing a teacher on the big screens. 

Directed by Vikas Bahl of the Queen fame, Super 30 will be jointly produced by Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala and Grandson Entertainment.

