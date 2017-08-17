A Gentleman: Sidharth Malhotra's action training will leave you soaked in sweat! - Watch

New Delhi: Be it 'Student Of The Year' or 'Brothers', Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra misses no opportunity to showcase his godly physique. Also, his on-screen action sequences are appreciated by audiences of all age groups.

But, now, the 'Hasee Toh Phasee' hunk is all set to take the excitement up a notch. Here, we are talking about his upcoming film 'A GENTLEMAN - Sundar, Susheel, Risky'. Apparently, the 'Kapoor & Sons' underwent rigorous training for the action scenes of the movie.

Don’t believe us? Well, Have a look:

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Aug 16, 2017 at 10:58pm PDT

'A Gentleman' reportedly stars Suniel Shetty as the antagonist. It will be releasing on August 25 this year.