A look at Sridevi's top films!

New Delhi: Noted Bollywood actress Sridevi died following a heart attack in Dubai. The entire nation is gripped in shock. The incident took place around midnight on February 24, 2018.

The iconic actress started her film journey at the age of four, but made her formal debut in Bollywood with ‘Solva Sawan’ in 1978.

In memory of the actress, here are her Five best films:

MOM (2017)

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film was largely appreciated by the audience as well as the critics.

The film was a revenge drama and had Sridevi play the titular role of a mother who is wronged by the evils of the society. 'Mom' released on July 7, 2017.

English Vinglish (2012)

This movie marked Sridevi's comeback and left an impact on whoever watched it. The movie got a lot of acclaim, both in the country as well as internarionally.

The movie also marked Gaurti Shinde's directorial debut.

Judaai (1997)

Judaai is a melodramatic movie directed by late Raj Kanwar. Sridevi was at her absolute best in the film. The movie also featured Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar in pivotal roles.

Chandni (1989)

This was the first collaboration of Sridevi and legendary director, Yash Chopra. The movie had an ensemble star cast with Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna and Waheeda Rehman.

The movie was one of the biggest box office hits of the year 1989.

Mr. India (1987)

This film can be called as the turning-point in Sri Devi's career. Who can forget the beautiful Sridevi, wearing a blue chiffon saree in the song 'Kaate Nahin Kat Te'. The movie was the highest-grossing Indian film of 1987 and remains a cult classic.

The movie also starred Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles.