Thugs of Hindostan

Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan's Thugs Of Hindostan crashes at Box Office

The ambitious fantasy project of Yash Raj Films (YRF) 'Thugs Of Hindostan' continues its downward trend at the Box Office. The film has failed to meet the high expectations of the viewers and the critics have given it a big thumbs down.

Photo courtesy: Film still

New Delhi: The ambitious fantasy project of Yash Raj Films (YRF) 'Thugs Of Hindostan' continues its downward trend at the Box Office. The film has failed to meet the high expectations of the viewers and the critics have given it a big thumbs down.

'Thugs..' which released on November 8, saw a mammoth opening on its first day and broke all the previous records as it went on to collect Rs 52 crore at the ticket windows. However, upon its release, the film received mixed reviews and saw a major fall in its collection on consecutive days. 

On Tuesday, the film collected only Rs 4.85 crore at the Box Office, which is a shocking figure for the makers, considering the budget the movie has been made into. The film stands with the net collections of Rs 133.75 crore. 

Sharing the overall business collections of the action-adventure, noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#ThugsOfHindostan. HINDI: Thu 50.75 cr, Fri 28.25 cr, Sat 22.75 cr, Sun 17.25 cr, Mon 5.50 cr, Tue 4.35 cr. Total: ₹ 128.85 cr. TAMIL + TELUGU: Thu 1.50 cr, Fri 1 cr, Sat 75 lakhs, Sun 75 lakhs, Mon 50 lakhs, Tue 40 lakhs. Total: Rs 4.90 cr. Total: ₹ 133.75 cr India biz. #TOH" 

Director Vijay Krishna Acharya, who had previously helmed 'Dhoom 3' and was working with Aamir for the second time, failed to create the magic the viewers were expecting. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir came together for the very first time and yet the project turned out to be a disaster.

Produced on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, 'Thugs of Hindostan' is the most expensive Bollywood film. Originally, the film was titled 'Thug' but was later named to 'Thugs Of Hindostan'. 

