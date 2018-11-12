हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Thugs of Hindostan collections

Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's Thugs of Hindostan fails to live up to expectations internationally—Check out collections

The 'Thugs' have failed to weave magic internationally as well.

Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan&#039;s Thugs of Hindostan fails to live up to expectations internationally—Check out collections
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' is one of the biggest releases this year. Made on a budget of 300 crore reportedly, expectations from this one were quite high. The trailer of the film had received mixed reviews as many fans felt that the VFX were not upto the mark. The film did collect over 50 Crore on its opening day but Indian box office collections are falling each day, owing to negative word of mouth. The film released on November 8, a day after the nation celebrated Diwali.

Now, as per noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the 'Thugs' have failed to weave magic internationally as well.

Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#ThugsOfHindostan has underperformed in international markets... OVERSEAS total after Weekend 1: 6.40 million [46.67 cr]... Breakup of key markets: #USA #CANADA: 1.45 mn #UAE + #GCC: 2.25 mn #UK: 0.65 mn Rest of the World: 2.05 mn Few cinemas yet to report...TOH”

Set in the backdrop of India under the British rule in the 19th century, Thugs of Hindostan is inspired by Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. It revolves around the life of a thug and his gang who challenge the British Empire in the country.

Aamir plays the firangi Mallah, Bachchan Senior plays Khudabaksh, Fatima plays Zafira and Katrina plays Suraiyya. Hollywood actor Lloyd Owen plays John Clive, the villain of the film.

Tags:
Thugs of Hindostan collectionsAamir khanAmitabh Bachchan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close