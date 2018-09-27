हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Thugs of Hindostan

Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan's 'Thugs Of Hindostan' to release in IMAX format

Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif starrer upcoming magnum opus 'Thugs Of Hindostan' will be digitally released in the IMAX format across the globe. In fact, the film will see the widest ever IMAX screen release by any Indian film. 

Pic courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif starrer upcoming magnum opus 'Thugs Of Hindostan' will be digitally released in the IMAX format across the globe. In fact, the film will see the widest ever IMAX screen release by any Indian film. 

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs is the fifth Indian film after 'Dhoom 3', 'Bang Bang', 'Baahubali 2' and 'Padmaavat to be released in the IMAX format.

It is to be noted that during the shooting of the film, megastar Amitabh Bachchan suffered from neck and back pain due to the heavy clothing and stunts. Notably, this is Aamir's second time collaborating with Vijay Krishna Acharya and Katrina Kaif, after 'Dhoom 3'. 

The film will have a dance sequence featuring Big B, choreographed by Prabhu Deva. It will also reportedly feature sea battles similar to ones seen in films such as Pirates of the Caribbean.

Earlier, Jackie Shroff was to be a part of the film but had to turn the role down due to conflicting commitments.

