Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's face-off in Thugs of Hindostan trailer will make your jaw drop

Mumbai: And the wait ends now. The makers of the much-awaited Thugs of Hindostan starring Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan is out, and we can't contain our excitement. The Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and English actor Lloyd Owen, is a visual treat and a spectacle of sorts.

Take a look at the trailer of the film which is slated to release on November 8:

Reportedly set in the backdrop of India under the British rule in the 19th century, Thugs of Hindostan is inspired by Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. It revolves around the life of a thug and his gang who challenge the British Empire in the country.

Aamir plays Firangi Mallah in a film and he has undergone a major transformation to justify the character. Big B as Khudabaksh looks like a warrior, Fatima as Zafira is apparently the daredevil while Katrina as Suraiyya, the ultimate diva.

The trailer is visually enticing and larger-than-life. Aamir and Amitabh will have a face-off and it will be interesting to see who wins the battle - Firangi Mallah or Azad (Khudabaksh).