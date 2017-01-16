Aamir Khan ‘Dangal’ inching closer to Rs 375 crores collections!

Mumbai: Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dangal’ has become the highest grossing film ever in the history of Indian cinema. The film which pushed ‘PK’ to the second spot, is now inching closer to another milestone. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial may mint over Rs 375 crores soon!

According to tradel analyst Taran Adarsh, Aamir’s ‘Dangal’ has raked in the moolah at the Box Office, has collected over Rs 370 crores.

#Dangal is heading towards ₹ 375 cr mark... [Week 4] Fri 1.94 cr, Sat 4.06 cr, Sun 4.24 cr. Weekend 4: ₹ 10.24 cr. Total: ₹ 370.11 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 16 January 2017

Inspired by the success stories of real-life wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters – Geeta Kumari and Babita Kumari – ‘Dangal’ has been applauded by the audiences and critics alike.

The film based on wrestling (a sport usually dominated by men) also features Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar.