Aamir Khan doesn’t care about numbers but emerges trendsetter at Box Office
Mumbai: He neither makes appearances at award functions or talks about Box Office collections. Aamir Khan only believes in making good cinema which can be loved by the viewers. His latest – Dangal – has become the highest grossing Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema but the actor is happy with audiences reaction.
Often referred to as the Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir has ‘unintentionally’ become a trendsetter. He doesn’t give much importance to Box Office collection figures but his films have made him a trendsetter for sure.
According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Aamir’s ‘Ghajini’ by AR Murugadoss was the first film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. His ‘3 Idiots’ directed by Rajkumar Hirani followed suit and became the first film to garner Rs 200 Crores. Aamir and Hirani’s ‘PK’ recreated the same magic and minted Rs 300 crores at the Box Office thereby setting a new trend.
And now, Aamir’s ‘Dangal’ is inching closer to the Rs 350 crore mark.
Well, Aamir, who makes fewer on screen appearances than his contemporaries, has arguably become the undisputed king of Box Office.
