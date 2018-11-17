हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aamir Khan in the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump?

The latest buzz about the actor's future projects is that he may be a part of the Hindi remake of 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump.  

Aamir Khan in the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks&#039; Forrest Gump?
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: There were reports suggesting that Aamir Khan may start working on a film based on the Mahabharata after Thugs of Hindostan. He is now also a part of Gulshan Kumar's Mogul as a co-producer but it is still not clear if he will play the titular role in the film. 

According to movie industry analyst Ramesh Bala, Aamir may do the Forrest Gump remake while Secret Superstar helmer Advait Chandan may direct it.

Bala tweeted: "Hearing #AamirKhan might do #ForrestGump Hindi remake..#SecretSuperstar Dir #AdvaitChandan to direct.. (sic)."

Forrest Gump starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film was loosely based on  Winston Groom's 1986 namesake novel. The romantic comedy-drama film went on to become one of the most successful Hollywood films of all times. So will we get to see Aamir reprising Tom's character in the film? Let's wait and watch.

Aamir's Thugs of Hindostan, unfortunately, failed to live up to the expectations. Moviegoers and critics didn't quite appreciate the film which had an ensemble and impressive cast.

In spite of having megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film proved to be a failure. The film minted over Rs 50 crores on the first day but since then there has been a sharp decline in the collection figures.

