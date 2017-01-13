close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Aamir Khan is inspired by THESE young actors

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 - 08:51
Aamir Khan is inspired by THESE young actors

Mumbai: Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak gave Hindi Cinema, one of its most talented actors- Aamir Khan – then, a young man who could woo women with his chocolaty looks and cuteness. Now, he is one of the film industry’s heavyweight, an icon and an inspiration to a million. Nonetheless, at 51, Khan draws inspiration from his colleagues – Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

During an interview, Aamir, who has created history with his latest – Dangal – said, "If there is anyone I am competing with it's myself. It doesn't mean I don't consider Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan as great actors, they are wonderful.”

"Not just them, we have some great actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan. I am not a competitive person when I see good work of others I love it."

"When I saw 'Sultan', 'Dabangg' I loved it. When I saw 'Munnabhai..', I liked Sanju (Sanjay Dutt). I feel happy when I see my colleagues doing great work, it inspires me. When I see work of Ranveer or Ranbir I feel inspired."

The ‘Dhoom 3’ star rather thinks he should keep improving himself as an actor.

"I don't find myself competing with anyone. I am trying to compete with myself. I think competing is a strange word. I am trying to better myself. As a creative person, as an artist I am trying to improve myself. I am trying to do better as a creative person and not from business point of view," he says.

In the recent past, Aamir has essayed a variety of unconventional characters. He essayed a young college boy in ‘3 Idiots’, a police officer in ‘Talaash’, a magician/robber in ‘Dhoom’, an alien in ‘PK’ and last but not the least, a father to two grown up daughters in ‘Dangal’.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Friday, January 13, 2017 - 08:50

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

  • Haraamkhor movie review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui makes your flesh crawl
  • Khaidi No 150 movie review: A great tribute to a star 
© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.