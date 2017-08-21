Aamir Khan reacts to Box Office failure of 'Tubelight' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'

New Delhi: So far, 2017 has not been an amazing year for two of the three leading Khans of Bollywood. Yes, you guessed it right! Here, we are talking about superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Sadly, their recent releases - 'Tubelight' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' – failed to work wonders at the Box Office.

According to a BollywoodLife report, when Aamir Khan was asked about the same, he said, “we can’t say it’s a shift of trend. We see ups and downs, it happens.”

Well, this is undoubtedly quite a sensible reply from him.

Aamir is currently promoting his upcoming film 'Secret Superstar'. The story of the flick revolves around the aspirations of a 14-year-old girl (played by Zaira Wasim) from Vadodara who dreams of becoming a world famous singer but her father is against her taking up singing as a profession.

Mr Perfectionist will also be seen doing an interesting cameo in the movie. 'Secret Superstar' will be releasing on Diwali this year.