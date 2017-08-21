close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Aamir Khan reacts to Box Office failure of 'Tubelight' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'

Mr Perfectionist will also be seen doing an interesting cameo in the movie. 'Secret Superstar' will be releasing on Diwali this year.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 18:33
Aamir Khan reacts to Box Office failure of &#039;Tubelight&#039; and &#039;Jab Harry Met Sejal&#039;

New Delhi: So far, 2017 has not been an amazing year for two of the three leading Khans of Bollywood. Yes, you guessed it right! Here, we are talking about superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Sadly, their recent releases - 'Tubelight' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' – failed to work wonders at the Box Office.

According to a BollywoodLife report, when Aamir Khan was asked about the same, he said, “we can’t say it’s a shift of trend. We see ups and downs, it happens.”

Well, this is undoubtedly quite a sensible reply from him.

Salman Khan’s Tubelight: Here’s how much the actor will pay to distributors as compensation for losses
MUST READ
Salman Khan’s Tubelight: Here’s how much the actor will pay to distributors as compensation for losses

Aamir is currently promoting his upcoming film 'Secret Superstar'. The story of the flick revolves around the aspirations of a 14-year-old girl (played by Zaira Wasim) from Vadodara who dreams of becoming a world famous singer but her father is against her taking up singing as a profession.

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jab Harry Met Sejal': This moviegoer's tweet to Sushma Swaraj is breaking the Internet
MUST READ
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jab Harry Met Sejal': This moviegoer's tweet to Sushma Swaraj is breaking the Internet

Mr Perfectionist will also be seen doing an interesting cameo in the movie. 'Secret Superstar' will be releasing on Diwali this year.

TAGS

Shah Rukh KhanSalman KhanAamir khantube lightJab Harry Met SejalSecret Superstar

From Zee News

Feminism not about asking for reservation: Taapsee Pannu
People

Feminism not about asking for reservation: Taapsee Pannu

Why not, says David Dhawan on working with Govinda again
Movies

Why not, says David Dhawan on working with Govinda again

Sofia Hayat supports Rakhi Sawant in Valmiki case
People

Sofia Hayat supports Rakhi Sawant in Valmiki case

Salman Khan to Neha Dhupia: Bollywood celebs go gaga over Varun Dhawan&#039;s &#039;Judwaa 2&#039; trailer
Movies

Salman Khan to Neha Dhupia: Bollywood celebs go gaga over V...

Matt LeBlanc recalls turning down key role in &#039;Modern Family&#039;
Television

Matt LeBlanc recalls turning down key role in 'Modern...

Aamir Khan urges countrymen to help Bihar flood victims
People

Aamir Khan urges countrymen to help Bihar flood victims

&#039;Lion King&#039; director reveals shocking truth about Mufasa and Scar
Movies

'Lion King' director reveals shocking truth about...

Easier to express story on web than on big screen: Saif Ali Khan
Movies

Easier to express story on web than on big screen: Saif Ali...

Bruce Willis&#039; `Death Wish` remake slammed as racist
Movies

Bruce Willis' `Death Wish` remake slammed as racist

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video