Aamir Khan refused to play Sanjay Dutt's father in Sanju? Here's the truth

New Delhi: Rajkumar Hirani's biopic on Sanjay Dutt, 'Sanju' has been making headlines ever since it was announced. From Ranbir Kapoor's incredible transformation to step into the shoes of 'Khalnayak' actor to Sanjay's controversial life, 'Sanju' has been generating the right amount of curiosity among the masses.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that Hirani, who is said to share a good rapport with Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan, had reportedly approached him to play the role of Sanjay's father and legendary actor Sunil Dutt in the film.

As per reports, after listening to the script, Aamir had found his role interesting and had even considered accepting Hirani's offer. However, he later dropped the idea.

During an exclusive chat with Outlook, Hirani said, "Aamir is a friend. Any script I write, I bounce it to him. When I narrated 'Sanju' to him, he loved it and said, "I should also do something in it." But he was already doing the role of an elderly man in 'Dangal' around the same time."

The role has finally been essayed by actor Paresh Rawal.

'Sanju' has been directed and written by Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt in various stages of his life and will release on June 29.

The film will follow Sanjay Dutt's life, mainly through three stages, during his drug addict phase, his many love affairs, and during the phase of his life when he went to jail under TADA case.

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh, Tabu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal to name a few.

Expectations are high from this one as Ranbir has put in a lot of hard work to completely transform himself into looking like the real-life Dutt. The teaser has received a positive response and now all eyes set for the big release.