Aamir Khan rules Box Office, wins ‘Dangal’ – Here’s how
Mumbai: Looks like Aamir Khan is the actual King of the Box Office. The Bollywood heavyweight, who does fewer films than his contemporaries – Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan – has emerged stronger than his pals.
The Mr. Perfectionist of Hindi cinema’s latest – ‘Dangal’ – has minted over Rs 300 crores at the Indian Box Office in 13 days thereby beating his own ‘PK’ record that crossed the milestone in 17 days, trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned the statistics in his tweets.
Interestingly, Aamir dominates the Rs 300 crore club and his friend Salman shares the top slot along with him.
The two of them have two films each to their credit – ‘PK’ & ‘Dangal’ for Aamir and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ & ‘Sultan’ for Salman in the Rs 300 crore club.
Going by the response ‘Dangal’ is receiving, looks like Aamir will break many more records.
Here’s wishing Aamir hearty congratulations.
