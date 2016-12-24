Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ derails other big films in 2016 – Here’s a RECORD

Mumbai: Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dangal’ based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat released yesterday and within a day, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has broken a massive record.

According to a report in dnaindia.com, ‘Dangal’ has received the highest ever advance opening on BookMyShow. The flick based on the sport of wrestling has reportedly witnessed approximately 40% more advance bookings on BookMyShow for the opening week. And this apparently is massive when compared with the response other big releases of the year received.

The advance bookings for the first weekend have garnered a whopping Rs 20 crores with ticket sales for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Besides this, the booking App registered the fastest sale of 1 million tickets for a single movie. Now isn’t that incredible?

‘Dangal’ displays a father’s determination to make his daughters excel in a sport that is usually dominated by men. As Mahavir, Aamir has outshone himself and Sakshi Tanwar as Daya Kaur (Phogat’s wife) has been mighty impressive.

The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaik and Zaira Wasim as (old and young version of Geeta Phogat respectively) and Sanya Malhotra and Suhani Bhatnagar (as old and young Babita Phogat respectively).