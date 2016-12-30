close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 10:33
Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’: Domestic and international Box Office report

Mumbai: Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dangal’ is a clear winner at the Box Office not just in India but in the global arena too. The film which also stars Sakshi Tanwar, debutantes Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra has minted over Rs 100 crore in the overseas market.

And at the Indian Box Office, the film has garnered over Rs 176 crores.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collection numbers since the film released on December 23.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Dangal’ is based on the lives of real-life wrestlers Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters – Geeta and Babita Kumari Phogat.

The film has struck an emotional chord with the family audiences and thus Aamir has proved that proved that his films are worth a watch.

First Published: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 10:33

