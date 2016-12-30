Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’: Domestic and international Box Office report

Mumbai: Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dangal’ is a clear winner at the Box Office not just in India but in the global arena too. The film which also stars Sakshi Tanwar, debutantes Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra has minted over Rs 100 crore in the overseas market.

And at the Indian Box Office, the film has garnered over Rs 176 crores.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collection numbers since the film released on December 23.

#Dangal is heading for ₹ 190 cr+ Week 1... Should accumulate HUGE total in Weekend 2 as well... Expected to cross ₹ 200 cr on 2nd Fri... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 29 December 2016

#Dangal Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr, Sun 42.41 cr, Mon 25.69 cr, Tue 23.09 cr, Wed 21.20 cr. Total: ₹ 176.98 cr. India biz. MIND-BOGGLING! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 29 December 2016

#Dangal crosses ₹ 100 cr Overseas... Going strong... OVERSEAS - Till Wed: $ 15.01 million [₹ 102.25 cr]... Some screens yet to report. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 29 December 2016

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Dangal’ is based on the lives of real-life wrestlers Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters – Geeta and Babita Kumari Phogat.

The film has struck an emotional chord with the family audiences and thus Aamir has proved that proved that his films are worth a watch.