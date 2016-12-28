Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ has irked former wrestling coach PR Sondhi
Mumbai: Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dangal’ is one of those critically acclaimed films that have raked in the moolah at the Box Office. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Dangal’ has been loved by the audiences but has left former wrestling Coach PR Sondhi thoroughly miffed.
According to a report in mid-day.com, the national level coach believes that a character in the film loosely based on him has been projected negatively.
The former coach, who had trained the Phogat sisters- Geeta and Babita – ahead of their Commonwealth Games participation in 2010, acknowledges that a few fictional elements are added to a film to up the entertainment quotient. However, he feels that it shouldn’t have been at his expense.
Citing that the name of the coach has been changed to PR Kadam in the film, Sondhi feels the character is loosely based on his life. He has also alleged that the film’s final scene is purely fictional.
"Distortion of facts has hurt my reputation. Once I watch the film, I will speak to the wrestling federation. I also plan to meet Aamir and seek an explanation,” mid-day.com quoted Sondhi as saying.
Nonetheless, the Phogat family loved the film and is happy with the earnest portrayals of the characters on screen.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Priyanka Chopra's befitting reply to haters who are trolling Kareena Kapoor Khan's baby Taimur!
- Vaani Kapoor a part of 'Thugs of Hindostan'? Here's the truth!
- Akshay Kumar's hilarious reaction after smelling his shoe will make your day! - Watch
- Akshay Kumar issues warning in ‘Jolly LL.B 2’ style! And you MUST know why
- Mohammed Shami's wife's dressing row: Dignified and splendid, say Javed and Farhan Akhtar
- Vaani Kapoor a part of 'Thugs of Hindostan'? Here's the truth!
- Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' crosses Rs 150 crore mark at Box Office in five days!
- Priyanka Chopra reacts to Deepika Padukone’s 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' trailer
- Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood flick ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ will release in India first – Check out date
- Ranveer Singh- Vaani Kapoor’s ‘Love Is A Dare’ video will inspire you to put on your dancing shoes