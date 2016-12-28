Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ has irked former wrestling coach PR Sondhi

Mumbai: Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dangal’ is one of those critically acclaimed films that have raked in the moolah at the Box Office. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Dangal’ has been loved by the audiences but has left former wrestling Coach PR Sondhi thoroughly miffed.

According to a report in mid-day.com, the national level coach believes that a character in the film loosely based on him has been projected negatively.

The former coach, who had trained the Phogat sisters- Geeta and Babita – ahead of their Commonwealth Games participation in 2010, acknowledges that a few fictional elements are added to a film to up the entertainment quotient. However, he feels that it shouldn’t have been at his expense.

Citing that the name of the coach has been changed to PR Kadam in the film, Sondhi feels the character is loosely based on his life. He has also alleged that the film’s final scene is purely fictional.

"Distortion of facts has hurt my reputation. Once I watch the film, I will speak to the wrestling federation. I also plan to meet Aamir and seek an explanation,” mid-day.com quoted Sondhi as saying.

Nonetheless, the Phogat family loved the film and is happy with the earnest portrayals of the characters on screen.