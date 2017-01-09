Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ inching closer to Rs 350 Crore mark, creates HISTORY
Mumbai: Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dangal’ has derailed ‘PK’ from the top spot on the highest grossing Hindi film list. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Dangal’ inspired by real-life wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters’ lives, is inching closer to the Rs 350 Crore mark.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter Monday morning to share the Box Office collection of the film since its release on December 23.
#Dangal is now the HIGHEST GROSSING Hindi film... Crossed *lifetime biz* of #PK [₹ 340.8 cr] on Day 17... Now speeding towards ₹ 350 cr.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 9 January 2017
‘Dangal’ which also stars Sakshi Tanvar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasima and Suhani Bhatnagar, narrates the success stories of Commonwealth Gold medal winner – Geeta Kumari Phogat and her sister Babita Kumari Phogat.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Taimur Ali Khan’s sketch is the cutest thing you will see today
- 'Raees' Shah Rukh Khan's special plans for Makar Sankranti revealed!
- Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer: These adorable photos of the couple will give you marriage goals
- Golden Globes 2017: Deepika Padukone to party with Priyanka Chopra?
- Aamir Khan doesn’t care about numbers but emerges trendsetter at Box Office
- Aamir Khan doesn’t care about numbers but emerges trendsetter at Box Office
- Golden Globe Awards: Meryl Streep slams Donald Trump during her acceptance speech
- Akshay Kumar’s ‘Padman’: THIS legendary actor may have a cameo
- Dilip Kumar had refused 'Baghban', says author Achala Nagar
- Deepika Padukone to appear on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’
Top Videos
-
J&K: Militants attack GREF camp near LoC, three workers killed
-
Delhi: Man brutally kills father, sets gas cylinder afire in suicide attempt
-
After SC verdict, why are politicians targeting religious minorities during UP campaigns?
-
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: PM Modi woos young NRIs, talks of 'brain gain' and fight against graft