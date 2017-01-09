close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 - 10:46
Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ inching closer to Rs 350 Crore mark, creates HISTORY

Mumbai: Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dangal’ has derailed ‘PK’ from the top spot on the highest grossing Hindi film list. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Dangal’ inspired by real-life wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters’ lives, is inching closer to the Rs 350 Crore mark.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter Monday morning to share the Box Office collection of the film since its release on December 23.

‘Dangal’ which also stars Sakshi Tanvar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasima and Suhani Bhatnagar, narrates the success stories of Commonwealth Gold medal winner – Geeta Kumari Phogat and her sister Babita Kumari Phogat.

First Published: Monday, January 9, 2017 - 10:46

