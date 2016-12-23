Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ leaves colleagues spellbound – Check out Bollywood’s verdict here

Mumbai: Aamir Khan is back and how! The Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, who is back after a hiatus of two years, has left his colleagues form the film industry in awe. Last seen as an alien in ‘PK’, Aamir has cast an indelible impact as wrestler Mahaveer Singh Phogat in ‘Dangal’.

A special screening was held for people in the Tinsel Town and this is what they have to say after watching the movie.

Here’s Bollywood’s verdict:

My Family saw #Dangal today evening and thought it was a much better film than #Sultan. Love u personally Aamir but hate u professionally ! pic.twitter.com/sJlDG7u95c — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) 22 December 2016

#Dangal was an emotional experience for me. Even today, a father's struggle with society & self for his daughters is very real... — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) 21 December 2016

Dangal is such a beautiful film. Spellbound!! Well done @aamir_khan Nitish and the entire team. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) 21 December 2016

What a film #dangal is !!! Such an important event for the women & sports in our country @aamir_khan inspires us again, spellbound & in awe. — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) 21 December 2016

You make the wait for all your films so totally worth it @aamir_khan! Kudos to you and team #Dangal for this absolute gem! What. A. Film. — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) 23 December 2016

Just watched Dangal ... what a brilliant film .....!! What an absolutely brilliant film ...!.!!! — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) 22 December 2016

#Dangal is perfection in every department of film making.This film will stay in my heart for a long time. Superb casting of brilliant actors — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) 23 December 2016

Saw dangal!!its a masterpiece. @aamir_khan is beyond brilliance..all the girls hv followed the director to the T n shine and how!!hatsoff!! — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) 23 December 2016

Aamir silently Dangal conveyed 'Mein aagaya hoon' kudos to u & your team. — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) 22 December 2016

Humungous LOVE for #Dangal ...and deservingly so!!! Such an exhilarating Cinema experience....watch it soon!!!!! @aamir_khan — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) 22 December 2016

Half way through #Dangal and I am spellbound ...it is incredible! @aamir_khan you are pure genius ... — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) 22 December 2016

Devoted to the religion that is cinema...

Passionate to an unparalleled degree...

With an awe inspiring honesty...@aamir_khan #Dangal — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) 22 December 2016

#Dangal Landmark performance by Aamir,hats off 2the girls& Nitish 4 a nuanced layered emotional experience — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) 20 December 2016

The film directed by Nitesh Tiwari, which also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, Sanya Malhotra and Suhani Bhatnagar has released today.