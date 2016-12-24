Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ may score century in first three days - Box Office report

Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s Dangal is turning out to be a game changer of sorts for Bollywood in 2016. The film based on the inspiring story of real-life wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, is wrestling its way to glory at the Box Office.

According to trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh, Dangal has already done of business of Rs 29.78 crores at the Box Office and going by the word-of-mouth publicity it looks likely that the film will enter the Rs 100 crore club in three days.

Check out Taran Adarsh’s tweets here:

#Dangal wrestles demonetisation... Sets the BO on fire... Ends the lull phase... Fri ₹ 29.78 cr [incl ₹ 59 lacs from Tamil and Telugu].

#Dangal Sat and Sun biz will be higher... Word of mouth is terrific... Expected to cross ₹ 100 cr mark in first 3 days... India biz.

#Dangal wrestles demonetisation... Sets the BO on fire... Ends the lull phase... Fri ₹ 29.78 cr [incl ₹ 59 lacs from Tamil and Telugu]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 24 December 2016

#Dangal Sat and Sun biz will be higher... Word of mouth is terrific... Expected to cross ₹ 100 cr mark in first 3 days... India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 24 December 2016

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Dangal’ highlights a father’s aspirations to made his daughters excel in a sport dominated by men. Aamir plays father to two grown up daughters – Geeta and Babita – who win medals for the country in the filed of wrestling.