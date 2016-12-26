Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ slams a ton, enters Rs.100 crore club in three days
Mumbai: Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has scored a century at the Box Office within the first three days of its release. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial based on the inspiring story of real-life wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat is doing brisk business.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the Box Office collection figures since Friday and its mighty impressive!
#Dangal hits CENTURY... Crosses ₹ 100 cr mark... Sun biz was HUMONGOUS... Smashing RECORDS... Setting new BENCHMARKS...
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 26 December 2016
#Dangal Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr, Sun 42.35 cr. Total: ₹ 106.95 cr [incl Tamil and Telugu]. India biz. FANTABULOUS!
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 26 December 2016
‘Dangal’ happens to be Aamir’s fifth film since ‘Ghajini’ to do staggering business at the Bollywood Box Office and his third consecutive film to release during Christmas to enter the hundred crore club.
