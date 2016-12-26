Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ slams a ton, enters Rs.100 crore club in three days

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 12:15
Mumbai: Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has scored a century at the Box Office within the first three days of its release. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial based on the inspiring story of real-life wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat is doing brisk business.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the Box Office collection figures since Friday and its mighty impressive!

‘Dangal’ happens to be Aamir’s fifth film since ‘Ghajini’ to do staggering business at the Bollywood Box Office and his third consecutive film to release during Christmas to enter the hundred crore club.

First Published: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 12:15

