Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’: They wronged coach in the film, says Geeta Phogat's ex-coach PR Sondhi
Mumbai: Geeta Phogat’s ex-coach PR Sondhi isn’t happy with Aamir Khan starrer Dangal as he believes that the makers have “wronged coach in the film.”
Expressing his disapproval, Sondhi said he would like to tell Aamir that he should have spoken to the coach before showing the role. However, he doesn’t have any intentions of taking a legal action.
ANI tweeted:
Haven't watched the movie but have come to know that onscreen coach was given a lighter role: Geeta Phogat's ex-coach PR Sondhi on 'Dangal' pic.twitter.com/BrJ8091ZLg
— ANI (@ANI_news) 29 December 2016
Mahavirji (Geeta's father) is thorough gentleman;not once did he interfere in training;his daughters were disciplined,always listened-Sondhi pic.twitter.com/i8tOsO99gB
— ANI (@ANI_news) 29 December 2016
Mai ek baar Aamir Khan ko kehna chahunga ki unhe coach se baat karni chahiye role dikhane se pehle; Action lene ka koi irada nahi: PR Sondhi pic.twitter.com/HYhmkq2rAV
— ANI (@ANI_news) 29 December 2016
Media wldn't hve let it go if this happend at Commonwealth Games;They wronged coach in film-Sondhi on scene where Mahavir was locked in room pic.twitter.com/Kn5shcfh2Y
— ANI (@ANI_news) 29 December 2016
‘Dangal’ directed by Nitesh Tiwari which also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra has minted over Rs 150 crores at the Indian Box Office. The film has done equally well in the international arena too.
