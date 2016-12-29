close
Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’: They wronged coach in the film, says Geeta Phogat's ex-coach PR Sondhi

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 11:57
Mumbai: Geeta Phogat’s ex-coach PR Sondhi isn’t happy with Aamir Khan starrer Dangal as he believes that the makers have “wronged coach in the film.”

Expressing his disapproval, Sondhi said he would like to tell Aamir that he should have spoken to the coach before showing the role. However, he doesn’t have any intentions of taking a legal action.

‘Dangal’ directed by Nitesh Tiwari which also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra has minted over Rs 150 crores at the Indian Box Office. The film has done equally well in the international arena too.

