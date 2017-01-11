Aamir Khan’s latest tweet about ‘Dangal’ will make you happy
Mumbai: Aamir Khan has thanked people for showering love on his latest film – Dangal – and making it a roaring success. The Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood, took to Twitter Wednesday morning to express his gratitude to people and his director Nitesh Tiwari.
The critically acclaimed film has also proved to be commercially successful and has minted over Rs 340 Crores at the Box Office. Thus, with ‘Dangal’, Aamir surpassed his own ‘PK’ record. Moreover, by doing so, Aamir has created history by making 'Dangal', Hindi cinema's highest grossing film ever!
Check out Aamir’s humble message here:
— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) 11 January 2017
Based on the inspiring real-life story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat’s determination to train his daughters – Geeta and Babita - in a sport usually dominated by men, Aamir’s ‘Dangal’ instantly struck an emotional chord with the audiences.
The film that released on December 23 also stars Sakshi Tanwar as Daya Kaur, Zaira Wasim /Fatima Sana Shaikh (as young and adult versions of Geeta Phogat) and Suhani Bhatnagar/ Sanya Malhotra (as young and adult versions of Babita Phogat.)
