close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Aamir Khan’s message to fans for loving ‘Dangal’ is the sweetest things you will read today

By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 08:22
Aamir Khan’s message to fans for loving ‘Dangal’ is the sweetest things you will read today

Mumbai: Aamir Khan has hit a jackpot once again. The Mr. Perfectionist of Hindi Cinema has stuck gold with his latest outing – Dangal – a film that showcases the inspiring tale of real-life wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, on celluloid.

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has garnered over Rs 132 crores at the Box Office but Aamir is overwhelmed because his film has been loved by the audiences.

Aamir, who doesn’t care about the Box Office numbers, treats the response of moviegoers as a benchmark to measure his film’s performance. And now that fans and critics have heaped praises on the film, Aamir is ecstatic.

The reel-life Mahavir took to Twitter Tuesday to thank his audiences for all the love and warmth they have showered him with for ‘Dangal’.

He wrote: “Thank you for all the love and warmth, and thank you for owning our film. Love. Team Dangal (sic).”

‘Dangal’ highlights the determination of a father to train his daughters in a sport that is usually dominated by men. The film recreates historic wrestling moments and thus pays tributes to champions Geeta and Babita Phogat.

The film also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar.

First Published: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 08:22

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.