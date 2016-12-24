Aamir Khan’s response to Ranveer Singh’s poetic ‘Dangal’ tweet is AWESOME!
Mumbai: Aamir Khan has been receiving appreciatiom from all quarters for his labour of love, passion and conviction – Dangal – a tale of an inspiring journey that released yesterday. Among the many fans, Ranveer Singh finds a mention.
The ‘Bajirao’ of Bollywood is so awe-stuck and mesmerised by Aamir’s ‘Dangal’ that he revealed the poet in him to heap praises on the film in the most lyrical way.
Ranveer wrote – “Devoted to the religion that is cinema...Passionate to an unparalleled degree...With an awe inspiring honesty...@aamir_khan #Dangal. Storyteller by nature, megastar by virtue..He who posesses a childlike wonderment..My love for him is of the truest kind The one & only.. Aamir Khan!!! @aamir_khan #Dangal (sic).”
Devoted to the religion that is cinema...
Passionate to an unparalleled degree...
With an awe inspiring honesty...@aamir_khan #Dangal
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) 22 December 2016
Storyteller by nature, megastar by virtue..
He who posesses a childlike wonderment..
My love for him is of the truest kind
The one & only..
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) 22 December 2016
Aamir Khan!!! @aamir_khan #Dangal pic.twitter.com/yt1A7H3wlx
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) 22 December 2016
Check out Aamir’s humble response here:
“@RanveerOfficial Ranveer, so much love. I'm touched . You are most generous. The feeling is mutual my friend love. a. (sic).”
@RanveerOfficial Ranveer, so much love. I'm touched . You are most generous. The feeling is mutual my friend love. a.
— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) 23 December 2016
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Dangal’ is based on inspiring journey of real-life wrestler Mahavir Singh’s daughters Geeta and Babita, who win laurels for the country by excelling in a sport that is predominantly dominated by men.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Rakesh Roshan plans a special screening of Hrithik's 'Kaabil' for Rajinikanth!
- Raftaar raps for Hollywood film 'Passengers' in Hindi
- Akshay Kumar’s ‘Jolly LL.B 2’ lands in legal trouble – Here’s why
- Sonam is proud to be Anil Kapoor’s daughter
- Akshay Kumar wishes Jolly Christmas to fans a la 'Jolly LL.B 2'
- Rakesh Roshan plans a special screening of Hrithik's 'Kaabil' for Rajinikanth!
- Akshay Kumar’s ‘Jolly LL.B 2’ lands in legal trouble – Here’s why
- Akshay Kumar wishes Jolly Christmas to fans a la 'Jolly LL.B 2'
- Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ may score century in first three days - Box Office report
- Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ derails other big films in 2016 – Here’s a RECORD
Top Videos
-
Demonetisation is only short term pain for a long term gain: PM Modi
-
DNA: Villages in Kargil at 14,000 feet get electricity after 70 years
-
Panel discussion on Election Commission's decision to delists 255 unrecognised political parties
-
Jaipur: ATS officer commits suicide by shooting himself to death after killing female friend