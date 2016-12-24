Aamir Khan’s response to Ranveer Singh’s poetic ‘Dangal’ tweet is AWESOME!

Mumbai: Aamir Khan has been receiving appreciatiom from all quarters for his labour of love, passion and conviction – Dangal – a tale of an inspiring journey that released yesterday. Among the many fans, Ranveer Singh finds a mention.

The ‘Bajirao’ of Bollywood is so awe-stuck and mesmerised by Aamir’s ‘Dangal’ that he revealed the poet in him to heap praises on the film in the most lyrical way.

Ranveer wrote – “Devoted to the religion that is cinema...Passionate to an unparalleled degree...With an awe inspiring honesty...@aamir_khan #Dangal. Storyteller by nature, megastar by virtue..He who posesses a childlike wonderment..My love for him is of the truest kind The one & only.. Aamir Khan!!! @aamir_khan #Dangal (sic).”

Check out Aamir’s humble response here:

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Dangal’ is based on inspiring journey of real-life wrestler Mahavir Singh’s daughters Geeta and Babita, who win laurels for the country by excelling in a sport that is predominantly dominated by men.