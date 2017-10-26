Aamir Khan’s various avatars – Five times the superstar wowed us by undergoing major transformations

Mumbai: Aamir Khan, one of the biggest film stars in India made his acting debut with Ketan Mehta’s Holi in 1984. The actor couldn’t create an impression in his first film. He waited for over 4 years for a re-launch and what followed thereafter is history. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak introduced Aamir Khan as the quintessential hero of Hindi cinema.

With his innocent charm, childlike aura and cute looks, Aamir succeeded in winnings a million hearts.

It’s been over three decades now, Aamir has contributing to the world of showbiz as an actor, producer and last but not the least, as a filmmaker. And owing to his dedication and eye for detail, Aamir is among one of the most celebrated film personalities in the country.

He is not called a Perfectionist for no reason. The superstar has undergone jaw-dropping transformations to justify the characters he portrays on screen.

Here’s taking a look at some of his awe-inspiring avatars:

Mangal Pandey: The Rising

Ketan Mehta’s Mangal Pandey: The Rising may have proved to be a dud at the Box Office, but the period film inspired by Sepoy Mutiny or Indian rebellion of 1857, displayed Aamir’s dedication and passion for his craft. Aamir grew his hair, moustache and sported a beefed up look to play Mangal Pandey to perfection.

Aamir as Mangal Pandey:

Ghajini

Aamir collaborated with AR Murugadoss for a Ghajini, a psychological thriller, in which he essays a character suffering from anterograde amnesia following a dreadful incident. Aamir shaved his head and sported a peculiar hair-parting (meant to show the physical damage after the violent encounter) that soon became a fashion statement. Aamir pumped iron to look bulkier and display chiselled abs. He also sported a variety of hairdos for a song in the film.

Aamir as Sanjay Singhania:

3 Idiots

Aamir was about 44-years-old when he played a college goer in Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots, a film that broke several Box Office records. Though the audience knew how old he was in real then, he pulled off the role of a young boy convincingly. He also shed kilos to sport a slimmer physique and opted for a crop hairdo to look a lot younger.

Aamir as Ranchhoddas Chanchad / Phunsukh Wangdu:

PK

Only Aamir could have played an alien in Rajkumar Hirani’s PK. The actor made a bold statement by going nude for the opening scene in the film, an act not many would dare to do! To look like an alien, Aamir sported big ears, green eyes and wore bizarre clothes. He worked tremendously on his body language and looked really very cute as an alien.

Aamir as PK:

Dangal

As Mahavir Singh Phogat, Aamir stunned not just his fans in India but moviegoers across the globe. The method actor gained 40 kilos and sported a round belly in order to look convincing as an aged Mahavir. And to essay the younger version of the wrestler, Aamir reduced all the flab and look fit and flaunt a wrestler-like frame. None could have undergone such a major transformation for a film.

Aamir as Mahavir Singh Phogat:

The actor-filmmaker is all set to surprise us once again with Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan. Images of the actor from the sets of the film were leaked and we couldn’t take our eyes of his look in the film. He will be sporting curly hair and nose-pin in the film which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif.