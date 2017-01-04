Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan films to look forward to in 2017

Mumbai: The charismatic trinity of Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan has impressed audiences for over two-and-a-half-decades now. Individually, they have tasted matchless success and stardom. They are 51 and are still going strong as lead heroes in films!

In this listicle, we will take a look at the films of each of the Khans that are scheduled to release in 2017.

Here we go:

Raees

As Raees, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a splash on the silverscreen on January 25. The Rahul Dholakia directorial will see SRK essaying the role of a bootlegger set in the backdrop of Gujarat in the 1980s. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and will also feature method actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Tubelight

Kabir Khan teamed up with Salman for the third time for Tubelight, a film which marks the debut of Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. The actor-director duo have upped the curiosity level by sharing images from the sets of the film every now and then. And moreover, since they have delivered not one but two blockbusters in the form of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, their third venture certainly looks promising. ‘Tubelight’ is slated to hit the silverscreen on June 26 (during Eid).

Secret Superstar

Secret Superstar will see Aamir essaying the character of a musician but his role will be an extended cameo. The story will revolve around the aspirations of a young girl who dreams of becoming a singing sensation. She wants to display her singing prowess but faces severe opposition from her father. Directed and written by Advait Chandan, Secret Superstar which stars Zaira Wasim, Meher Vij, Raj Arjun, Tirth Sharma, Kabir Sheikh and Farrukh Jaffer will release on August 4.

The Ring

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, ‘The Ring’ (believed to be a tentative title) will be his first film with Shah Rukh Khan. The filmmaker, who has delivered hits like ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Highway’, has roped in Anushka Sharma has the female lead. This will be Anushka’s fourth film with SRK after her debut flick- Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The film will release on August 11 and interestingly Salman had announced date a few weeks back.

Tiger Zinda Hai

‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ by Ali Abbas Zafar, a sequel to ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ directed by Kabir Khan, will bring back the blockbuster jodi of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on the silver screen. The film is expected to release on December 22.