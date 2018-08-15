हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamir khan

Aamir Khan sends good wishes to Sanya Malhotra for 'Pataakha'

The film is based on an acclaimed short story by renowned writer Charan Singh Pathik.  

Aamir Khan sends good wishes to Sanya Malhotra for &#039;Pataakha&#039;
Pic courtesy: @sanyamalhotra_

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan has wished his Dangal co-star Sanya Malhotra good luck for her upcoming movie Pataakha.

"Loved the trailer Sanya! Your first film after 'Dangal'... Good luck and all the very best," Aamir tweeted on Tuesday night.

Directed by National Award winning-filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, "Pataakha" is a comedy drama about two sisters, Badki and Chhutki, who grow up in a small village in Rajasthan and are constantly at war. But when marriage separates them, they realise they cannot seem to live with or without each other.

The film is based on an acclaimed short story by renowned writer Charan Singh Pathik.

It also features popular comedian Sunil Grover along with Radhika Madan and Vijay Raaz among others. Pataakha is slated to release on September 28.

Tags:
Aamir khanSanya MalhotrapataakhaRadhika MadanSunil GroverVijay Raaz

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close