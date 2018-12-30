हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Thugs of Hindostan

Aamir Khan starrer Thug of Hindostan falls flat at Box Office in China

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who ruled the box office in China with Dangal and Secret Superstar has failed to impress the audience with his latest release Thugs of Hindostan. The film failed to strike a chord with the audience in India and hence it didn't witness an impressing growth at the Indian box office either.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who ruled the box office in China with Dangal and Secret Superstar has failed to impress the audience with his latest release Thugs of Hindostan. The film failed to strike a chord with the audience in India and hence it didn't witness an impressing growth at the Indian box office either.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections.

He wrote, "#ThugsOfHindostan falls flat in #China... Shows no significant growth in numbers on Day 2 [Sat]... Also, slips to No 6 position on Day 2 [started at No 4 on Day 1]…
Fri $ 1.51 mn
Sat $ 1.56 mn
Total: $ 3.10 mn [₹ 21.65 cr]
Total includes previews held earlier
#TOH"

The YRF production received a lukewarm response from the audiences and critics alike. 'Thugs of Hindostan' features Aamir Khan in the lead role besides Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal part. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif play female leads in the period drama by Yash Raj Films.

Director Vijay Krishna Acharya, who has previously helmed 'Dhoom 3' and worked with Aamir failed to create the magic which the viewers were expecting.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan came together for the very first time for the project.

Thugs of HindostanAmitabh BachchanAamir khanThugs of Hindostan collections

