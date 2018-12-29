Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan gets slow start at Box Office in China

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who ruled the box office in China with Dangal and Secret Superstar has failed to weave magic with his latest release Thugs of Hindostan. The film failed to impress the audience in India and hence it didn't witness an impressing growth at the Indian box office either.

Trade analyst and noted film Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the China Box Office collections of Thugs of Hindostan. He wrote, "Aamir Khan is a big draw in #China and his last two films [#Dangal, #SecretSuperstar] have done stupendous biz there... Yet, #ThugsOfHindostan has had a shockingly low start in #China...

Fri $ 1.53 mn [₹ 10.67 cr]... Includes previews

Showings: 27,577

Admissions: 338,601

#TOH."

"#ThugsOfHindostan has received a substantial amount [₹ 100 cr+] upfront from #China thanks to the superstardom that Aamir enjoys there... Irrespective of how #TOH fares in #China, YRF is already in safe zone due to the solid price they have received from the local distributors, " He added.

The YRF production received a lukewarm response from the audiences and critics alike. 'Thugs of Hindostan' features Aamir Khan in the lead role besides Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal part. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif play female leads in the period drama by Yash Raj Films.

Director Vijay Krishna Acharya, who has previously helmed 'Dhoom 3' and worked with Aamir failed to create the magic which the viewers were expecting.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan came together for the very first time for the project.