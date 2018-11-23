हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamir khan

Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan limps into its second week

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's big-budgeted film Thugs of Hindostan has managed to secure a spot at the Box Office in its second week despite scathing reviews. Although the film has been a disastruous ride for an actor like Aamir, whose previous film Dangal raked in Rs 2000 crores worldwide, it has managed to touch Rs 150 crores at the Box Office.

Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan limps into its second week

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's big-budgeted film Thugs of Hindostan has managed to secure a spot at the Box Office in its second week despite scathing reviews. Although the film has been a disastruous ride for an actor like Aamir, whose previous film Dangal raked in Rs 2000 crores worldwide, it has managed to touch Rs 150 crores at the Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to share the collections. He wrote, "#ThugsOfHindostan NOSEDIVES in Week 2... Biz has plummeted everywhere... Has almost exhausted its run... The horrific numbers are an eye opener for the industry... Data of #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu versions follow...

Sharing the weekwise collections, he wrote, "#ThugsOfHindostan biz at a glance...
Week 1: ₹ 134.95 cr [8 days; released on Thu]
Week 2: ₹ 8.79 cr
Total: ₹ 143.74 cr
Decline in Week 2 [vis-à-vis Week 1]: 93.49%
Hindi version. India biz.

Director Vijay Krishna Acharya, who has previously helmed 'Dhoom 3' and worked with Aamir failed to create the magic which the viewers were expecting. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan came together for the very first time and yet the project turned out to be a disaster.

The YRF production received a lukewarm response from the audiences and critics alike. 'Thugs of Hindostan' features Aamir Khan in the lead role besides Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal part. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif play female leads in the period drama by Yash Raj Films.

Tags:
Aamir khanThugs of HindostanAmitabh BachchanFatima Sana SheikhKatrina Kaif

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close