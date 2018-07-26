हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aamir khan

Aamir Khan to do film on this famous personality after Thugs of Hindostan

Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor of the Jolly LLB fame, the untitled film will go on floors early next year and release on Christmas 2019.

Pic courtesy: @aamir_khan

Mumbai: After making a splash on the silver screen with Thugs of Hindostan this year, Aamir Khan will gear up for a biopic on the Late Gulshan Kumar. The Bollywood superstar's production company and T-Series have collaborated for a film on the music Mogul.

The official Twitter handle of T Series took to the micro-blogging site on Thursday to make the announcement.

Here's the tweet: "#AamirKhanProduction & T-Series are happy to announce Christmas 2019 as the release date for the biopic on #GulshanKumar, written and directed by @subkapoor. Filming to begin early next year. (sic)."

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar was roped in to play the role of Gulshan Kumar. But the filmd eal didn't work out. Hence, Aamir is in the picture.

Aamir, who does one film a year, was last seen in Secret Superstar in 2017. The Diwali release went on to become one of Aamir's best productions. He played a flamboyant flash music composer in the film which had his on-screen daughter of Dangal Zaira Wasim playing the lead role.

Prior to Secret Superstar Aamir delivered one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters of all times - Dangal.

The actor, who has been sporting curly locks, a bushy moustache and a nose pin these days, is gearing up for the release of Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs of Hindostan, which has Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif on board.

Aamir khanAamir Khan filmsGulshan KumarThugs of Hindostangulshan kumar biopicT-Series

