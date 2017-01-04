close
Aamir Khan to emerge victorious in ‘Dangal’ with ‘Sultan’ Salman Khan – Latest BO report

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 12:15
Mumbai: Aamir Khan makes his presence felt on the silvescreen rarely but every time he does so, he emerges with flying colours. His latest outing – Dangal has been appreciated not just by the critics but moviegoers too. And the latest Box Office prediction indicates Aamir’s triumph over friend Salman Khan.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Dangal is on the verge of derailing Salman’s ‘Sultan’ at the Box Office. The film based on real-life wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat is expected to enter the Rs 300 crore club today. Thus it will become the highest grosser of 2016.

Interestingly, good friends Aamir and Salman dominate the prestigious Rs 300 crore club with the two having two films each – PK and Dangal starring the former and Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan featuring the latter.

First Published: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 12:15

