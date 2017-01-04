Aamir Khan to emerge victorious in ‘Dangal’ with ‘Sultan’ Salman Khan – Latest BO report
Mumbai: Aamir Khan makes his presence felt on the silvescreen rarely but every time he does so, he emerges with flying colours. His latest outing – Dangal has been appreciated not just by the critics but moviegoers too. And the latest Box Office prediction indicates Aamir’s triumph over friend Salman Khan.
According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Dangal is on the verge of derailing Salman’s ‘Sultan’ at the Box Office. The film based on real-life wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat is expected to enter the Rs 300 crore club today. Thus it will become the highest grosser of 2016.
Check out his tweets here:
#Dangal is a ONE-HORSE RACE at the BO... Expected to cross ₹ 300 cr today [Wed]... 4th film in ₹ 300 Club [#PK, #BajrangiBhaijaan, #Sultan].
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 4 January 2017
After surpassing the *lifetime biz* of #Sultan, #Dangal will emerge the HIGHEST GROSSER of 2016... Hindi films. India biz.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 4 January 2017
Aamir and Salman dominate ₹ 300 cr Club... Both have two films... Aamir - #PK, #Dangal... Salman - #BajrangiBhaijaan, #Sultan... India biz.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 4 January 2017
Interestingly, good friends Aamir and Salman dominate the prestigious Rs 300 crore club with the two having two films each – PK and Dangal starring the former and Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan featuring the latter.
